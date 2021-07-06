Covid-19: Maharashtra passes resolution seeking three crore vaccine doses from the Centre

The Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution seeking three crore Covid-19 vaccine doses per month from the Centre.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope placed the resolution in the State Assembly, saying that the State government can vaccinate 10 lakh people every day if vaccines are made available. He added that the State could vaccinate three crore people in the next two months.

The Centre has so far provided 2,84,39,060 vaccine doses, and the State government has purchased 25,10,730 doses. 3,43,82,583 have been inoculated till now.

He added that Maharashtra tops the list of states in Covid-19 infections, deaths and active cases. Twenty-one cases of the ''Delta Plus'' variant, along with 5,500 cases of mucormycosis have been detected.

After the Assembly session, the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the Maharashtra government was prepared to purchase 12 crore vaccines in one go, but the central government decided to take over the vaccination drive.

“Recently, more than 8 lakh people were vaccinated in a day in Maharashtra. We can even vaccinate 15 lakh people a day if vaccines are made available,” said Thackeray.

Speaking on the resolution, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan blamed the Centre for allegedly messing up the vaccine policy. “Lives of many Covid patients could have been saved if vaccination had been carried out on time. The central government was interested in exporting vaccines when India needed it,” he said.