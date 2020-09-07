Covid-19: Majority Indians sceptical about travel during festival season this year, says survey

Indians are sceptical about travel during the festival season this year owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey by LocalCircles.

A majority of people have not booked their travel during the festival season between October and November this year and are unlikely to do so, according to the survey.

“84 per cent Indians are sceptical about festival season travel this year; haven’t booked and the majority won’t book till it gets closer to travel date,” according to the report.

As per the survey, 69 per cent of respondents said that they will refrain from travelling this year and would stay at home, while 19 per cent said that they will travel this festival season.

A mere 3 per cent stated that they will be travelling to a holiday destination during the festival season, while 13 per cent said that they will visit family and friends. Three per cent respondents said that they will do both, while 12 per cent were unsure about what they would do.

“Many people have either been confined to their homes or have been working from home for the past six months and are desperate to get out and travel. But the fear of contracting the virus is pulling them back,” the report said.

Mode of travel

As for the mode of travel, 23 per cent respondents said that they would prefer flights, while 6 per cent of participants said that they would travel by train. 38 per cent of respondents preferred travelling by road to taking a car or taxi.

“Given the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, it looks like car/taxi would be the most preferred mode of travel in the months when the country sees the highest number of travellers,” the report said.

The survey was based on over 25,000 responses from people located in 239 districts of India.