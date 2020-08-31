Covid-19 may not happen twice: Report

Falling at the frontline: When health workers find themselves ‘on the other side’
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
A new case of coronavirus reinfection in Hong Kong has raised concerns over the second wave of the ongoing pandemic in the world.
According to a study published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, a 33-year-old man had developed symptoms of the coronavirus in March. However, he remained asymptomatic when he was infected again with the virus.
An earlier study by JJ Hospital also suggested that the antibodies against the virus wear off in two months.
However, according to a recent Hindustan Times report, a prolonged viral shedding could be taking place in people who have recovered from the virus.
Dr Anurag Agrawal, Director, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, told HT: “We are now beginning to see cases of re-infection, but till now we have not had a true re-infection where a person was symptomatic the first time, and symptomatic the second time. We only have cases of symptomatic the first time, and asymptomatic the second time. True reinfection with a patient who is twice symptomatic has not yet occurred.”
Another health expert quoted in the report explained that it may have found that antibodies decline in a period of three months. New infection can still be recognised by the memory B cells and T cells that help in the rapid response against SARS-CoV-2. So, while it may not help prevent an attack by the virus, it can prevent the virus from causing any damage to the body.
This can also be corroborated by the latest advisory from the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which stated: “If the person who has recovered is retested within three months of initial infection, they may continue to have a positive test result, even though they are not spreading Covid-19.”
This means that patients who have recuperated from the virus may have low levels of SARS-CoV-2 in their bodies for up to three months after diagnosis.
Healthcare professionals are falling victim to Covid even as they help patients fight it. Steps to protect ...
As traditional chemists fight for their space, online players make inroads
Delivery models will be built on self-reliant and robust value chains
The LED UHD Android TV with integrated speaker boxes offers great visuals and powerful audio
For high net worth individuals, Portfolio Management Services provide flexibility. But with thin disclosures ...
The benchmark indices broke out of the consolidation range, set to advance further
Growing investor need for differentiated products is a driver, says Sushant Bhansali, CEO of Ambit AMC
AMFI wants to communicate that investors can start a SIP with even ₹100: NS Venkatesh
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...