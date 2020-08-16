Covid-19: Milaap makes its crowd-funding platform free for festive season

My Five: Fresh air, sunshine, bikes & nimbupani
Milaap, a leading crowd-funding platform in South Asia, has raised over ₹15 crore so far from more than 4,000 fund raisers in Kerala.
The company in a release claimed that 90 per cent of these funds supported emergency medical treatments including cancer care and organ transplants. More than ₹2 crore was raised to support flood relief activities in Kerala.
The company, which completed 10 years of operations, has also introduced a zero per cent platform fee for the upcoming festive season.
“In the past few months, as the crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic unfolded, we have witnessed an unprecedented wave of generosity from people. Thousands raised funds on Milaap to help lakhs of people in distress. We made Milaap free for all relief related fundraisers as a token of gratitude. Therefore, it made perfect sense for extending this 0 per cent fee to all fundraisers, in the upcoming festive season,” said Mayukh Choudhury, co-founder and CEO, Milaap.
Choudhury added, “With this zero per cent platform fee, we will rely on voluntary tips from our donors to help with the costs associated with providing our-best-in-class customer service, trust and safety protections, and fundraising technology”.
“With the help of the funds raised on Milaap, we have been fortunate enough to support transplants of over 60 children in Kerala,” said Mathew Jacob, a renowned organ transplant specialist in Kerala.
Established in 2010, Milaap has helped Indians raise over ₹1,000 core for 2.5 lakh causes so far. Milaap makes it easy for people to raise money online for personal causes and emergencies, especially for tertiary healthcare like cancer care, organ transplant and accidents. The platform is also extensively used for fundraising for relief work in calamities such as Chennai floods, Kerala floods, and recently the Covid-19 pandemic.
