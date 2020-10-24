Covid-19 mismanagement unlikely to affect voting behavior in next election: Study

My Five: Migsun Group MD Yash Miglani
A 6-km run, gluten-free diet & some cycling : Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group1. My morning ...
A new study revealed that politicians are unlikely to face consequences in the next election for their mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic. They will also not reap any benefits for effectively managing the outbreak in their respective countries.
The researchers said that health is often politicised. However, it is unclear if public health issues influence public opinion, and if these opinions might translate into voting behaviour.
The speculation comes despite the fact that most respondents feel that health is a key policy area and that their government is to blame for the spread of Covid-19.
The study, which forms part of a BMJ Collection on Democracy and Health, was published in the online journal BMJ Global Health.
The researchers believe that the Covid-19 pandemic offers a unique opportunity to observe the interplay between public opinion and electoral politics.
Researchers wrote: How political leaders and parties have handled the pandemic has been front and centre of news coverage, suggesting that if public health matters to voting intentions, Covid-19 would seem to be a perfect storm.
For the study, the researchers carried out surveys on the health and economic impacts of the pandemic in the United States (US), UK, and India from mid-April to early June. They recruited around 3000 participants.
The survey noted that over 85 per cent of respondents agreed that health was a key policy area for which their government had some responsibility.
More than half the respondents thought their government was to blame for the spread of the pandemic. However, those given key facts about the pandemic were no more likely to favour or disfavour the incumbent government, or blame it for the pandemic, than those in the comparison group---producing a 'null' result.
They wrote further: "The null findings contained in this study suggest that politicians are unlikely to be punished or rewarded for their failures or successes in managing Covid-19 in the next election."
"If public health is politically inconsequential, this also raises questions about the impact of political institutions on health outcomes," they added.
A 6-km run, gluten-free diet & some cycling : Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group1. My morning ...
Research findings too signal that a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection may not necessarily provide immunity in ...
Alongside applause for ensuring uninterrupted supply of life-saving drugs, the sector needs some nurturing
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
Planning to exchange old gold for new this festival season? Here is all that you need to know
Sensex, Nifty 50 advanced this week, but face barriers ahead; investors need to be cautious
The stock of Asian Paints, among the largest paint-makers in the country, gained about 1 per cent on Friday on ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...