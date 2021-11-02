Covid-19: Monoclonal antibody therapy ‘fully prevents’ severe disease, death: AIG Hospitals Study

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Monoclonal therapy reduces severe disease and death in high-risk individuals infected with the Delta Variant of Covid-19 by 100 per cent, according to findings of a study, conducted by Hydeabad-based AIG Hospitals along with the Asian Healthcare Foundation, CSIR - Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) Hyderabad and Institute of Life Sciences.
Disclosing the finding of the study, which has been published in The Journal of Internal Medicine, D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman, AIG Hospital told media here on Tuesday that the results are astonishing and would shape the public health policy for treatment of Covid-19 especially in high-risk individuals, those with diabetes, hypertension, obesity, pregnant woman, people with chronic diseases.
“We have demonstrated in our research that when given at the right time, Monoclonal Therapy stops the progression of the disease completely,” he said.
285 high risk patients from Fever Clinic of AIG out of which 208 were administered monoclonal antibodies (a cocktail of two antibodies) treatment and others were given standard treatment with remdesivir.
The results showed that more than 98 per cent samples tested were identified as the Delta Variant and 75 per cent patients underwent Monoclonal Therapy became RT-PCR Negative by seventh day. While 78 per cent patients got relieved of their clinical symptoms such as fever, cough by the seventh day, none of the participants developed severe disease or death.
“There was no increase in inflammatory markers in these patients. On follow up, none of the patients reported any post-Covid symptom. After the study we have treated about 1,000 patients in the same method which showed similar results,” Reddy said.
The treatment can be given between 3 and 7 days after the patient becomes RT-PCR positive. “Only high-risk group patients should be treated with monoclonal antibodies but not every patient,” Reddy added.
Currently, The effectiveness of this therapy in hospitalised patients who need supplemental oxygen is being studied.
According to Reddy, the cost of monoclonal antibodies treatment will be much lower than the treatment with hospitalisation. “This costs ₹65,000 for a single shot injection and no hospitalisation is needed. I hope Indian pharma companies will produce monoclonal antibodies going forward which can bring the cost further down,” he said.
As of now, monoclonal antibodies are being imported under the brand Regen Cov. Casirivimab and Imdevimab being manufactured by Roche and marketed in India by Cipla.
While monoclonal therapy will also offer immediate protection from the pandemic for 2-3 weeks, it cannot be a substitute for Covid-19 vaccination.
The Monoclonal Antibody drug cocktail gained global attention as a miracle cure for Covid-19 ever since it got administered on ex-US president Donald Trump but the initial scientific evidence was not enough. There were few studies that showed its effectiveness but no study across the world was done on the Delta variant of SARS CoV2.
The study by AIG is the first published one globally in a peer reviewed, high impact journal.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...