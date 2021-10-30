Covid-19: MP Govt to launch special vaccination drive from Nov 15 to cover entire population by year end

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
After administering seven crore Covid-19 vaccine doses, the Madhya Pradesh Government has announced to launch a special inoculation drive from November 15 by holding vaccination and testing camps at public events to cover its entire eligible population by the end of this year.
The State government had earlier held mega vaccination drives in August and September. The government also plans to make phone calls to those people, who have received their first vaccine dose, to remind them about getting the second jab. “A special drive will be started from November 15 for the people who haven't received first or the second jabs so far in a bid to achieve the total vaccination target by December 31,” Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said while addressing a meeting held to review the coronavirus situation in the State at his residence on Friday evening.
He directed the officials to hold Covid-19 vaccination and testing camps during public programmes in the coming days.
Claiming that the pandemic situation in the State is under control, Chouhan said despite that a campaign should be run to sensitise people. “School and college children should also be included in the awareness campaign so that they can encourage their parents to get vaccinated. Those people who got the first shot, but did not turn up for the second dose should be reminded by making phone calls through the call centre,” he said.
The Chief Minister also directed the authorities to continue focusing on Covid-19 testing, especially in Bhopal and Indore, which have been most hit by the pandemic.
Also read: Covid-19 vaccination: India administers over 104 crore total doses
According to officials, an average of 58,000 coronavirus tests are being conducted everyday in the State.
A total of 4.98 crore received the first dose, while 2 crore people got both the shots of vaccines, officials said, adding that 91 per cent of the State population has received the first dose, while only 36 per cent people have got both the shots.
An official release had said on Friday that 7,00,53,790 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the State.
So far, three districts including Bhopal, Indore and Agar have achieved the total first jab vaccination target.
On Friday, Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,832 with the addition of nine new cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,524, health department officials said.
The recovery count stood at 7,82,195, leaving the State with 113 active cases.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...