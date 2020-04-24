Covid-19: MRF earmarks ₹25 crore to support measures

Leading tyre maker MRF has committed to spending about ₹25 crore to support various initiatives to address the exigencies arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The contribution will be made to the PM Cares Fund at the Central level, along with support to various State governments where the company’s factories are located, according to a statement.

It will also support district-level projects undertaken to provide relief including providing medicines, personal protective equipment for medical and relief personnel and weaker sections of society, sanitisation of areas, distribution of essentials to migrant labour and the local community to ensure better access to food and nutrition for the underprivileged sections of the society that is affected in the current situation.

The company’s management team will be working with district-level authorities to roll the relief activities that are being supported directly.

The Covid-19 pandemic is one of the toughest challenges we face today. At such a time, it is imperative for businesses to join hands with the governments to support the communities we live and serve in, it said.