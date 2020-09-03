Covid-19 mutated minimally since inception of outbreak: Study

Researchers have extensively examined the genome sequences of the novel coronavirus by testing more than 27,000 Covid-19 patients. They arrived at the conclusion that the virus has mutated minimally since the inception of the outbreak last year in China, as per a study published in the journal PNAS.

The researchers, through their study, suggested that one vaccine against the virus would be sufficient to contain the pandemic.

The authors of the study revealed low estimates of genetic differentiation of the virus following the initial outbreak in Wuhan, China.

They further stated that the SARS-CoV-2 genome has evolved through a mostly random process rather than through adaptation to the human hosts it encounters.

Earlier studies have shown that the virus has mutated to its more infectious and milder form, widely known as ‘D614G’. However, the researchers believe that this could not be seen as the virus adapting to humans.

The study characterised the diversification of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 by aligning 18,514 independent virus genome sequences sampled from individuals in 84 countries and scanned them for variations.

Morgane Rolland, a co-author of the study from WRAIR, said in a statement: “Like other reports, we noticed that the D614G mutation in the spike has rapidly increased in frequency since the beginning of the epidemic, but we could not link this mutation to specific adaptive forces.”

“When viruses replicate and spread in the population, we expect to see some mutations, and some can become fixed very rapidly in an epidemic just by random chance,” he added.

The researchers noted that due to the low level of genetic variation, a promising vaccine candidate would be efficacious against all types of strains of the virus currently present.

“Viral diversity has challenged vaccine development efforts for other viruses such as HIV, influenza, and dengue, but global samples show SARS-CoV-2 to be less diverse than these viruses,” Rolland said.

“We can therefore be cautiously optimistic that viral diversity should not be an obstacle for the development of a broadly protective vaccine against Covid-19 infection,” she added.