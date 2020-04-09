Covid-19: Myths busted -2

1) Antibiotics can be administered to prevent or treat Covid-19

Antibiotics cannot be used as a means of prevention or treatment for Covid-19

2) Coronavirus can be treated by gargling with warm water mixed with salt and vinegar. The infection can be cured by drinking bitter gourd juice

Neither of this is true

3) Consuming poultry products can spread Covid-19. The infection can be transmitted through mosquito bites

Consumption of poultry products does not spread the disease and the infection cannot be transmitted through mosquito bites either.

4) Tea can help cure coronavirus

Tea cannot help cure the infection

5) Pets can transmit coronavirus infection to humans?

Pets cannot transmit the infection to humans.

Compiled by Our Delhi Bureau

Source: PIB Fact Check