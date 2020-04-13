Covid-19: Myths busted - 4

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
Does being able to hold your breath for 10 seconds or more without coughing or feeling discomfort mean that you are free from the Covid-19 ?
No, holding your breath for 10 seconds or more without coughing or feeling discomfort does not mean that you are free from the Covid-19.
Can thermal scanners detect whether a person has Covid-19 infection ?
No, thermal scanners can only check your temperature.They cannot detect whether someone has Covid-19 infection.
Are posts circulating on social media claiming that the Govt may reduce employees' pension by 30 per cent and terminate it for those above the age of 80, in the context of COVIDﾩ`19 correct ?
No, this claim is fake. Government has not made any such decision.
Are claims of 5G mobile networks spreading Covid-19 true ?
No, 5G mobile networks do not spread COVID-19.Viruses cannot travel on radio waves/mobile networks.COVID-19 is spreading in many countries that do not have 5G mobile networks. COVID-19 is spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks.
Does catching the new coronavirus mean you will have it for life ?
Most of the people who catch COVID-19 can recover and eliminate the virus from their bodies. Catching the new coronavirus does not mean you will have it for life. If you catch the disease, make sure you treat your symptoms. If you have cough, fever, and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early ﾨC but call your health facility by telephone first. Most patients recover thanks to supportive care.
Source : PIB FACT CHECK, World Health Organisation
