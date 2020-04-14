News

Covid-19: Myths busted - 5

| Updated on April 14, 2020 Published on April 14, 2020

1. Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over the body kills coronavirus

This does not kill the virus

2. Mustard oil can help prevent Covid-19

This is not true

3. Fever, cough and difficulty in breathing are symptoms of Covid-19

Yes, these are symptoms of Covid-19

4. Inhaling steam kills the virus

Inhaling hot water steam does not kill the virus

5. Money transferred to the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana account will be taken back if not withdrawn

This is a baseless rumour

Source: PIB Factcheck

