COVID-19: Nearly 30% NCR households hit by essential supply shortages, finds NCAER survey

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
Nearly 30 per cent of the households in National Capital Region (NCR) are affected by shortages in supplies of food, cooking fuel and medicine, the findings of a NCAER survey showed.
About 9 percent of households experienced difficulty in accessing medicines, which could lead to serious health implications going forward, especially if these shortages get worse over time, according to the survey findings.
This Delhi NCR coronavirus Telephone Survey (DCVTS) -- conducted by NCAER's National Data Innovation Centre -- interviewed a random sample of some 1,750 adults of the Delhi-NCR region and comprised 31 districts spread across the four States of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.
The DCVTS will be conducted in three rounds with the findings of the first round now getting released. Two other rounds are expected to take place at the end of April and May.
LIVELIHOODS
A vast majority of the DCVTS respondents reported a reduction in the income or wages in the two weeks before the survey i.e since March 20, with the reduction being the lowest for salaried workers and farmers, and the most for casual workers.
More than half (54.9 per cent) reported that coronavirus outbreak had reduced income or wages "very much" and nearly a third reported that income and wages had fallen "somewhat". Only 15.5 per cent of households reported that the coronavirus outbreak had not reduced their income or wages in the two weeks preceding the survey.
An estimated 74.5 per cent of the casual workers reported that their income and wages had suffered "very much". The corresponding figures were lower for regular salaried workers (46.7 per cent) and farmers (41.6 per cent). It is possible that the effect on farmers could be greater after the harvesting season is over (towards the end of April or May), given that the lockdown and social distancing may make it difficult for farmers to sell and deliver their produce, the survey added.
LOCKDOWN EXTENSION
Inspite of facing difficulties and challenges, the majority of respondents supported the idea of extending the lockdown period if needed. As many as 86.7 per cent of respondents expressed support for an extension of the lockdown for 2 more weeks after April 14th, with 62.5 per cent strongly supporting the extension, and 24.2 per cent supporting it.
DENIAL GAP
There appeared to be a sense of some denial among nearly two thirds of respondents that though highly dangerous, they themselves would not get infected by coronavirus. This denial gap could have serious implications for what happens when the lockdown is lifted if households become complacent believing that they themselves would be immune to the infection, according to the survey findings.
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
First world Chagas disease dayFor the first time, the global community will celebrate World Chagas Disease ...
Dr KM CherianFounder & CEO, Frontier Lifeline Hospital1 . Water is known to be the best natural hydrating ...
They will need to reinvent themselves and be ready for future emergencies
Crude oil, at a multi-year low, is on a slippery slope — the demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis ...
Supply disruptions and a complete halt in operations, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, have hit several ...
The simplest form of smart-beta funds, they fuse benefits of passive and active investing
Sensex, Nifty 50 jumped 12% on positive global cues, but investors should remain cautious
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...