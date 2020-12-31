Covid-19: Night curfew in Delhi on Dec 31, Jan 1

The Delhi government has imposed night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am on December 31 and January 1 to avoid large gatherings during New Year celebrations due to Covid-19 and its highly transmissible UK strain.

According to an order issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the night curfew will also be imposed from 11 pm on January 1 to 6 am on January 2.

It stated that not more than five people will be allowed to assemble at public places in Delhi during night curfew to avoid large gatherings in view of Covid-19.

However, there will be no restriction on interstate movement of people and goods during night curfew in Delhi, the chief secretary said in the order.

The Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday the new strain of the coronavirus, which was found in the UK, has so far been detected in eight samples at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi.

Official sources said among the eight people was the woman who left Delhi and travelled to Andhra Pradesh last week by train. The remaining seven are in quarantine at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) in the national capital.

Delhi recorded 677 fresh Covid-19 cases and 21 fatalities on Wednesday, bringing the infection tally in the city to over 6.24 lakh and the death toll to 10,523, authorities said.