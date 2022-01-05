Covid-19: No immediate lockdown in Maharashtra; but universities and colleges closed till Feb 15

Even as the Maharashtra government decided not to go for immediate lockdown, all universities and colleges in the State would remain closed till February 15 as the number of Covid-19 cases is going up rapidly.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the government is not going to use the word “lockdown” and there is no immediate need for a lockdown. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Tope said, “The Task Force has used the word augmented restrictions. There is no need to use the word lockdown and as of now, we don’t need to impose lockdown. The government will take steps to curb the spread by imposing restrictions in public places to avoid crowding.”

He said that Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray will make an announcement about further restrictions.

He added that the government has decided to fix the quarantine period of 7 days followed by the RTPCR test.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Wednesday announced that physical classes in all colleges and universities would be discontinued will till February 15, 2021.

He said that all examinations would be conducted online and university hostels would remain closed during this period.