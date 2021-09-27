Covid-19: Number of suicides by men in Mumbai increased during the pandemic

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The number of suicides in the adult male population in Mumbai increased during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, revealed an RTI information.
In 2019, about 833 men (aged between 18 and above) ended their lives while in 2020, the number of suicides by men went up to 932. However, the number of women ending their lives has declined in 2020 compared to 2019, as per the RTI information provided by Mumbai police to RTI activist Jeetendra Ghadge of The Young Whistleblowers Foundation.
“Total 1,282 citizens committed suicide in 2020, which is 3 individuals per day, compared to 1,229 suicides recorded in the year 2019. Although, it is a marginal increase, the data shows that lockdown had a severe impact on male adults compared to female adults” said Ghadge in a press note.
The number of women ending their lives in all age groups has declined in 2020 compared to 2019 figures except the age group 60 and above. In the age group of 60 and above, the number of suicides by men and women has increased compared to 2019. 69 men and 23 women in this group ended their lives in 2019 and 84 men and 37 women ended their lives in 2020.
“Overall, the government has completely ignored the impact of lockdown on citizens’ mental health due to which we have seen a spike in suicides. Senior citizens being more vulnerable to Covid-19 infections, the authorities had banned their activities for a longer duration which had a serious effect on their mental health. Besides, the government also did not provide financial assistance to citizens who lost their jobs or who suffered heavy losses” said Ghadge.
