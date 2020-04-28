Covid-19: Only 2 cases reported in Telangana

Telangana reported only two Covid-19 positive cases on Monday, taking the total cases so far to 1,003. The number of active positive cases stood at 646. As many as 16 patients have been discharged on Monday, taking the total number of discharged patients to 332.

Expressing satisfaction over the significant drop in positive cases in the last few days, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that as many as 21 out of the 33 districts in the State are expected to be declared Covid-19 free on Tuesday. While some of them have never reported a case so far, the others could successfully treat the patients, taking the tally to zero.

“It’s a good sign that about 97 per cent of the patients are recovering and are getting discharged. The number of Containment Clusters is coming down. Of the 1,003 cases so far, as many as 332 patients were discharged,” the Chief Minister said after a review meeting on Monday.

“In ten districts, there is not even a single positive case reported. Another 11 districts will be free of the positive cases by Tuesday,” he said.

“Of the 159 tests done today, only two patients tested positive to Covid-19,” officials informed the Chief Minister.