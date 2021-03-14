Covid-19: Over 15 lakh people vaccinated in a day

India vaccinated 15,19,952 people against Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of people inoculated so far to 2,97,38,409 as per the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as on March 14, 8 am IST, 2,97,38,409 total doses have been administered.

12,32,131 people received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours. In total, 2,43,07,635 people have received their first doses.

2,87,821 people received their second dose in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of people who have received their second dose to 54,30,774.

As per the state-wise tally, Rajasthan is leading the vaccination drive, in terms of total doses administered. Rajasthan has administered 28,94,730 total doses so far, followed by Maharashtra at 27,83,323 and Gujarat at 24,85,153.

Rajasthan is also leading the way in terms of the number of first doses administered with 24,36,818 people having received the first dose so far. It is followed by Maharashtra at 23,85,928, West Bengal at 20,50,790 and Gujarat at 19,81,447.

Gujarat is ahead when it comes to the number of people who have received their second dose which is 5,03,706. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 5,01,476 and Rajasthan at 4,57,912.

In terms of the number of Covid-19 cases, India registered 8522 new cases on Saturday, taking the total number of active Covid-19 cases to 210544 as of March 14, 8 am IST. 16637 people have been discharged on Saturday, taking the number of discharged cases to 10989897. 158 fatalities have been recorded taking the total number of deaths to 158604.