Covid-19: Over 20,000 new infections reported in single-day

India’s Covid-19 caseload rose to 1,02,07,871 with 20,021 infections being reported in a day, while recoveries have surged to 97.82 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll increased to 1,47,901 with 279 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 AM showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 97,82,669 pushing the national recovery rate to 95.83 per cent, while the Covid-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The Covid-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the seventh consecutive day.

There are 2,77,301 active coronavirus infections in the country, which comprises 2.72 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 16,88,18,054 samples have been tested up to December 27 with 7,15,397 samples being tested on Sunday.