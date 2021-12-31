Covid-19: Over 8,000 new cases in Maharashtra; Mumbai reports 5,428 cases

Maharashtra reported 8,067 new Covid-19 cases on Friday out of which 5,428 cases are from Mumbai.

Mumbai circle including nearby cities including Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai and other cities reported 6,868 cases. The total active number of Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra is now at 66,78,821.

While 1,766 patients were discharged, the recovery rate in the State is 97.46 per cent. While eight Covid-19 deaths were reported, the case fatality rate in the State is 2.11 per cent. Currently, 1,75,592 people are in-home quarantine and 1,079 people are in institutional quarantine.

On Friday, four cases of Omicron variant infection have been reported in the State. One each case is reported from Vasai Virar, Navi Mumbai, Meera Bhainder, and Panvel. To date, a total of 454 patients infected with the Omicron variant have been reported in the State. Out of these, 157 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.