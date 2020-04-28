Covid-19 pandemic is far from over: WHO Chief

The World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday urged countries to sustain the declining trends as the coronavirus pandemic was “far from over.”

“As lockdowns in Europe ease with declining numbers of new cases, we continue to urge countries to find, isolate, test and treat all cases of Covid-19 and trace every contact, to ensure these declining trends continue,” Ghebreyesus said.

“But the pandemic is far from over. WHO continues to be concerned about the increasing trends in Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and some Asian countries,” he further said.

The WHO chief emphasized on solidarity among countries. He further said that the countries will ultimately need a vaccine to contain the novel coronavirus crisis.

“We can only defeat this virus through unity at the national level and solidarity at the global level,” he said.

“We’re hopeful that the Solidarity Trial will shortly help us to understand which therapeutics are the safest and effective for treating patients. But ultimately, we will need a vaccine to control this virus.,” said the WHO chief.

He further detailed the efforts of the countries in developing drugs n therapies along with vaccines including the ongoing Solidarity Trial. He further emphasized the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on children adding that vaccination for other diseases should not be ignored during this crisis.

“Although Covid-19 is taking a heavy toll, WHO is deeply concerned about the impact the pandemic will have on other health services, especially for children. Children may be at relatively low risk from severe disease and death from Covid-19, but can be at high risk from other diseases that can be prevented with vaccines,” he said.

He further detailed the importance of vaccination and how over 13 million children across the world are still devoid of vaccination stating that it was vital that children get vaccinated.

“This week is World Immunization Week. Immunization is one of the greatest success stories in the history of global health. More than 20 diseases can be prevented with vaccines. Every year, more than 116 million infants are vaccinated, or 86% of all children born globally. But there are still more than 13 million children around the world who miss out on vaccination. We know that that number will increase because of Covid-19,” said the WHO chief.

“Already, polio vaccination campaigns have been put on hold, and in some countries, routine immunization services are being scaled back or shut down. With the start of the southern hemisphere flu season, it’s vital that everyone gets their seasonal flu vaccine,” he said.