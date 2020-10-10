Covid-19 patients with chronic kidney disease are three times more likely to die: Study

Let eye-health not remain a ‘Cinderella’ subject, post Covid-19
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Researchers have confirmed major co-morbidities that elevate the risk of dying from the coronavirus.
These include cardiovascular disease, hypertension, diabetes, congestive heart failure, chronic kidney disease, stroke, and cancer.
The findings were published in the journal PLOS ONE. The researchers of the study believe that this will help health officials improve patient care and develop interventions that can target these high-risk populations.
Study author Paddy Ssentongo from the Penn State University in the US said in a statement: “This study suggests that these chronic conditions are not just common in patients with Covid-19, but their presence is a warning sign to a higher risk of death.”
For the study, the researchers carried out a systematic review and meta-analysis to determine which chronic conditions put hospitalised patients at risk of dying from Covid-19.
They explored 11 co-existing conditions that pose a risk of severe disease and death among Covid-19 patients, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, stroke, congestive heart failure, asthma, chronic liver disease, and HIV/AIDS.
They examined data collected from over 65,000 patients from 25 studies worldwide. The average age of patients was 61 years.
They found that certain pre-existing health conditions affected survival rates more than others.
Researchers determined that patients with diabetes and cancer are 1.5 times more likely to die. Patients with cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and congestive heart failure are twice as likely to die. While patients with chronic kidney disease are three times more likely to die.
Researchers wrote in their study: “As the Covid-19 pandemic continues through 2020 and likely into 2021, we expect that other researchers will build on our work.”
The call to integrate eye health into universal healthcare rings out louder than ever before
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
New avatar of the twins is BS6-compliant, gets new features and lower prices
Private Family Trust can cater to the dynamic needs of family members
The Income Tax Department wants to track foreign currency remittances made by individuals by imposing TCS.
Margins adjusted for one-offs expand sequentially, but sustainability is key
The new option gives proceeds of all FDs as a lump sum when their terms end
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...