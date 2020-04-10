Covid-19: Positive cases in AP reaches 365

With detection of two new Coronavirus positive cases on April 9 night, the total number of patients has reached 365 in Andhra Pradesh.

According to a bulletin released on Friday, out of 19 samples tested overnight, two have tested positive in Anantapur district.

“In the last 24 hours total of 892 samples were tested in the state, out of which 17 showed positive results,'' the Government said.

Out of 365 patients, 10 have fully recovered while four patients succumbed so far.