Covid-19: Positive cases surge in AP, tally rises to 132

Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing steep surge in the number of new positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases. The number total cases have gone to 132.

According to a bulletin released by the State Government on Thursday, about 21 patients tested positive. “With this the total number of cases has gone up to 132,'' the Government said.

The geographical spread now shows a difference picture compared to early cases in the State. While Visakhapatnam raised concerns with high number of cases, other districts such as Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam and Kadapa are showing speedy rise.

While Guntur and Nellore have 20 positive cases each, Prakasam is in the third with 17 cases even as Visakhaptnam appears to have been witnessing some relief with 11 cases. Kadapa, Krishna and West Godavari too look grim.

The State has stepped up control measures and is likely to take up random testing of samples, according to officials.