Covid-19: Postpone 10th class exams in Telangana, orders HC

Telangana High Court on Friday directed the State government to postpone 10th class examinations.

While tomorrow’s examination will be held as per schedule, examinations scheduled to be held from March 23 to March 29, 2020 should be put off, the court said.

A decision will be taken on remaining exams to be held from March 30 to April 6 in due course depending on circumstances, the High Court said.

On Wednesday, while announcing a slew of measure to tackle coronavirus threat, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said 10th class examinations will be held with proper precautionary measures.