Covid-19: Questions regarding boosting immunity top the list of online queries by Indian users

Online queries regarding preventing Covid-19 infections have spiked over the last two months, according to a recent study by online content discovery platform SEMrush.
The study based on the top 5,000 “how to” queries searched by users in India through search engines between February and March 2020 showed that queries regarding boosting one’s immunity and wearing a mask “properly” had topped the list.
The five most asked “how to “questions, according to the study, were: how to pronounce quarantine, how to increase immunity, how to wear mask properly, how to increase immunity home remedies, and how to boost the immune system. Each query was searched 1.1 lakh, 1.65 lakh, .54 lakh, .148 lakh, and .148 lakh times respectively in March.
Users in India have also been extensively searching for other ways to curb the impact of Covid-19.
According to another study by the platform, Google search for the term, Hydroxychloroquine rose by 12,245 per cent between February and March 2020. The searches for two drugs similar to Hydroxychloroquine, namely, Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate rose by 2,384 per cent and 1,577 per cent respectively between February and March 2020, the report said.
The study also shows an increase in queries having the keyword “how to pronounce quarantine” which rose by 2,956 per cent. “In addition to revealing what answers Indians seek online during the Covid-19 pandemic, the study also provides a hint that use of the internet has permeated virtually every stratum of Indian society. The study shows that people living in rural areas are the ones who made the query. This indeed suggests that the word quarantine is being used more widely in India,” the study read.
Fernando Angulo, Head of Communications, SEMrush said “In addition to following the government's program, they are searching for other ways to keep themselves and their families safe from Covid-19. Such people are potential consumers for businesses that make products that provide an additional layer of security against Covid-19. These include high-quality face masks, air purifiers, sanitizers and other similar products. Our study gives a rough estimate of the size of this market and hints that people in this sector are likely to have less disposable income. Demand for these products, especially if they are affordable, is unlikely to abate until a vaccine is ready.”
