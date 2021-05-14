Covid-19 relief: Delhi Cabinet approves ₹5,000 assistance scheme for auto/taxi drivers

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Delhi Cabinet has approved the ₹5,000-assistance scheme to auto – taxi drivers to help them cope with their financial hardships arising due to the second wave of Covid-19 and the related curfew announcements made by the Delhi Government.
The national capital has been under lockdown since April 20 and the initial week long curfew has already been extended thrice till May 17.
The financial assistance of ₹5,000 (to each eligible individual) will be handed out to all the individuals holding public service badge (drivers) of para transit vehicles and permit holders of para transit public service vehicles.
Delhi currently has over 2.8 lakh PSV badge holders and 1.9 lakh permit holders are eligible to apply for the scheme and the Delhi transport department has already made necessary budgetary provisions for the same.
Even in the year 2020, when the first wave of Covid-19 struck India, the Delhi had given a similar financial assistance amounting to ₹78 crore to more than 1.56 lakh auto/taxi drivers.
Beneficiaries of the 2020 scheme need not reapply, but will get ₹5,000 directly transferred to their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.
It may be recalled that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on May 4 this year announced that a one-time financial assistance of ₹5,000 will be provided to the PSV badge and permit holders of paratransit vehicles – – namely autorickshaws, E rickshaws, taxis, phatphat Sewa, eco-friendly Sewa, Gramin Sewa and maxi cabs.
