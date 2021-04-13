News

Covid-19: Telangana reports 3,052 new cases

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 13, 2021

Daily vaccine dose administered up to 1.30 lakh

Telangana reported 3,052 new Covid-19 cases and 7 deaths, on Monday.

Even as the State ramped up the number of vaccine doses administered to 1.30 lakhs, several people have complained that there was not enough stocks with the hospitals to give them the second dose.

The number of active cases increased to 24,131. With the number of positive cases going up significantly, the Government increased the testing numbers.

On Monday, it tested 1.1 lakh samples. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 406 new cases, followed by Medchal district with 301, Nizamabad district with 279, and Rangareddy district with 248.

The recovery rate in the State stands at 2.21 per cent as against the national average of 89.50 per cent.

Published on April 13, 2021

