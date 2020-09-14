Covid-19: Rough phase for restaurants; 64% of people don’t prefer dining out amidst Unlock 4

LocalCircles, a community social media platform, conducted a survey to on how many Indians went to restaurants in the past 60 days and how they plan to consume restaurant food in the next 60 days.

The survey received over 33,000 responses from across the country. The findings showed that the struggle for restaurants will likely continue for longer than initially expected.

The survey asked citizens, in the last 60 days, how have they consumed restaurant food. In response, the majority of people (72 per cent) said they neither visited a restaurant nor opted for the home delivery of restaurant food. Only 2 per cent said they visited restaurants several times to eat out and 3 per cent said they visited restaurants just a few times.

The survey noted that only 21 per cent said they did not visit a restaurant but availed home delivery of restaurant food a few times.

The survey also mentioned that 64 per cent of the respondents said they neither have plans to visit a restaurant nor opting for home delivery for the next two months. While only 34 per cent of citizens are likely to consume restaurant food in the next two months and most of them will order food at home instead of going out to dine.

Cuisine preference

When asked about their preferred cuisine during the pandemic, only 11 per cent voted international cuisine, while 46 per cent voted for Indian cuisine.

The preference for Indian food is especially high in tier 2, 3, and 4 towns where international food choices are limited or non-existent, the report suggested.

Citizens were even reluctant to have their food from food trucks. 55 per cent said they would not prefer food trucks, while only 28 per cent said yes. 17 per cent were unsure about it.