Covid-19: Shashtri Bhawan sealed after official tests positive

Digital divide will hurt girls
Some government schools in Maharashtra are sending online activities to children through WhatsApp and other ...
After a government official working out of Shashtri Bhawan in New Delhi tested positive for Covid-19, fourth and fifth floors of the building have now been sealed for sanitisation.
Sources stated that a Deputy Secretary in the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice was detected Covid-19 positive on May 1. He had lasted visited his office in Shashtri Bhawan on April 23 and since then he was on leave. Prior to the April 23 visit, he had come the office on April 15.
An internal note was circulated to all ministries and departments located in Shashtri Bhawan which include Department of Pharmaceuticals, Department of Human Resources Development and so on as well as all officers and employees of Department of Legal Affairs on May 4 in order to take adequate precautions and steps for sanitisation.
Incidentally, daily press briefings on Covid-19 were being conducted in Shashtri Bhawan over the past week. The briefing for May 5 has now been relocated to the adjoining venue of the National Media Centre, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare spokesperson sid.
Prior to Shashtri Bhawan, buildings of National Health Authority which runs Ayushman Bharat scheme located in LIC Building near Janpath and Niti Bhawan which houses government think tank Niti Aayog had been sealed, after an employee each from the offices were detected Covid-19 positive.
Some government schools in Maharashtra are sending online activities to children through WhatsApp and other ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
Significant moderation in the growth of motor insurance business that was already under pressure, slowdown in ...
The May futures contract of aluminium on the MCX has slipped below the lower boundary of the range (₹131 to ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...