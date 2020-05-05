Covid-19: Shashtri Bhawan sealed after official tests positive

After a government official working out of Shashtri Bhawan in New Delhi tested positive for Covid-19, fourth and fifth floors of the building have now been sealed for sanitisation.

Sources stated that a Deputy Secretary in the Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice was detected Covid-19 positive on May 1. He had lasted visited his office in Shashtri Bhawan on April 23 and since then he was on leave. Prior to the April 23 visit, he had come the office on April 15.

An internal note was circulated to all ministries and departments located in Shashtri Bhawan which include Department of Pharmaceuticals, Department of Human Resources Development and so on as well as all officers and employees of Department of Legal Affairs on May 4 in order to take adequate precautions and steps for sanitisation.

Incidentally, daily press briefings on Covid-19 were being conducted in Shashtri Bhawan over the past week. The briefing for May 5 has now been relocated to the adjoining venue of the National Media Centre, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare spokesperson sid.

Prior to Shashtri Bhawan, buildings of National Health Authority which runs Ayushman Bharat scheme located in LIC Building near Janpath and Niti Bhawan which houses government think tank Niti Aayog had been sealed, after an employee each from the offices were detected Covid-19 positive.