Covid-19: Soaring cases, deluge of transmissions sink Kerala’s record

How Sony is using Covid-19 to shift the focus of photographic solutions
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
A deluge of primary and secondary transmissions, multiple clusters, and super spreaders have sunk Kerala’s assiduously built record as an efficient manager of the Covid-19 situation, and indicates that community transmission may have occurred in some affected areas, bar the shouting.
The signs are all over – infections through primary and secondary contacts skyrocketing, to numbers more than double of the daily new cases on successive days last week. The number of new cases have been soaring since July thanks to a ramp-up in sample testing.
This even prompted the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front to allege that the State may have been biding its time to come out with the true numbers of the infected merely to divert public attention away from major issues on the political front, including loss of face from a sensational gold smuggling case.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had gone on record saying that the government did not want to waste precious testing kits during April and May that saw the new infection numbers flatten and numbers of those held under quarantine at homes or under surveillance in hospitals had dwindled to the minimum.
The kits were being saved for the ‘rain day’ when the lockdown would ease and citizens start arriving home from red zones within India as well as from abroad. Sure enough, the daily numbers of daily positive cases as well the death toll began to rise from mid-May and into June.
After an interval, active cases (3,743) are fast catching up with recoveries (4,095) with death toll at 31, as of Sunday. The only saving grace is the low mortality rate (0.39 per cent) compared to neighbouring states such as Tamil Nadu (1.42 per cent); Karnataka (1.77 per cent); and Telangana (1.03 per cent).
But it lags on other parameters such as total number of tests and tests per million, which is 3,47,529 and 9,894, respectively. For Tamil Nadu, it is 16,09,448 and 21,262; for Karnataka, 8,39,074 and 12,752. But fared better than Telangana whose numbers are 1,70,324 and 4,576.
Out of the total number of 7,873 cases identified in the State as on Sunday, share of infections through contacts has jumped many times over to 22.10 per cent. The rest are imported cases from citizens arriving from other states within the country and from countries abroad.
The largest number of infections through primary or secondary contacts is in Thiruvananthapuram after a super spreader was identified at Poonthura, a fishermen hamlet in the densely populated coastal stretch. Warning has been sounded out along the coasts of adjoining Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts.
Covid-19 has forced the imaging industry to change its focus and take steps to ensure users get new products ...
How transgender and women’s groups are managing septage treatment plants in Odisha
Gujarat farmers now have a digital aid to boost production of the cash crop
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
Times are tough, and conmen keep coming up with new tricks. Be on your guard
Investors should be cautious as long as the Nifty 50 tests a key resistance at 10,830
The downturn in new vehicle sales provides a good entry point, but keep a close watch
It is a good investment option if you can hold on to your units till maturity
The lockdowns were meant to hasten the return to the old normal, but almost six months after the novel ...
A Chennai-based venture helps executives pick up leadership skills on the trot
As many experience a swell of creative flow during the lockdown, some others feel a numbing exhaustion
Military tactics aside, India’s response to the Galwan face-off with China could lead to economic and ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...