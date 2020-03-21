COVID-19: Solar power projects not to be penalised for failing to meet deadlines

To heal them, open their doors and bring them back to society
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Solar energy projects affected by supply disruptions on account of the COVID-19 outbreak will not be penalised for failing to meet deadlines.
"Disruption of the supply chains due to spread of coronavirus in China or any other country should be considered as a case of natural calamity and Force Majeure Clause (FMC) may be invoked, wherever considered appropriate, following due procedure," an order from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said.
"All Renewable Energy implementing agencies of the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) are, hereby, directed to treat any delay on account of disruption of the supply chains due to spread of coronavirus in China or any other country, as Force Majeure. The Renewable Energy implementing agencies may grant suitable extension of time for projects, on account of coronavirus, based on evidences/ documents produced by developers in support of their claims of such disruption of the supply chains due to spread of coronavirus in China or any other country," the order said.
All project developers that claim disruption and seek more time to complete projects will have to provide documentary evidence(s) in support of their claim while making formal applications to the SECI, NTPC and other implementing agencies, the statement added.
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater’s design sketch unveiled
While IndusInd has fallen 70% since January, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have lost 30-40% this year
With global central banks upping the ante and announcing emergency measures to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, the ...
The stock of Exide Industries gained 5 per cent with good volume on Thursday. Investors with a short-term ...
With just about 10 days to go, here’s what you can do to reduce your tax burden
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...