Covid-19: Southern Railway completes conversion of 573 coaches in to quarantine wards

Southern Railway (SR) has completed the conversion of 573 coaches in to quarantine/isolation wards as part of Covid-19 preparedness. The conversion was done ahead of the stipulated time by the Indian Railways.

The Indian Railways, in consultation with Armed Forces Medical Services, medical departments of various Zonal Railways and Ayushman Bharat decided to convert 5,000 numbers of ICF design Non-AC (GS & GSCN) coaches older than 15 years into quarantine/isolation coaches.

Initially, the Railway Board gave a target to convert 473 numbers of coaches,and later enhanced it to 573 numbers to be completed by April 10. This is the highest target given by the Railway board to any Zonal Railways, said a press release from the Southern Railways.

The conversion work was undertaken in all the 15 major depots of all six divisions - Chennai, Trichy, Salem, Madurai, Palakkad and Thiruvanathapuram - and all three workshops - Carriage & Wagon Works, Perambur, Loco Works, Perambur and Golden Rock workshop at Trichy.

The salient features of quarantine/isolation coaches include one Indian style lavatory in coach converted into a bathing room and provision of clamps for oxygen cylinders, water pipes and taps in converted bath rooms for filling buckets, soap dispensers and soap dishes, the release said.