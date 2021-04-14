Covid-19 spike: Delhi reports 17,282 new cases; highest since start of pandemic

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Delhi recorded 17,282 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Delhi State Health Bulletin said on Wednesday.
This is highest ever daily new case surge for Delhi since the beginning of the pandemic last year. Delhi is now going through the fourth wave of pandemic.
As many as 1,08,534 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and 104 fatalities were recorded in this time period, the bulletin highlighted. The test positivity rate stood at 15.92 per cent.
The latest daily tally of new infections is much higher than the 13,468 recorded for the previous day (Tuesday).
In the wake of the latest surge in Covid-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Lt Governor at 11 am on Thursday to discuss the rising covid cases in Delhi. He will then meet health minister, chief secretary and other senior officials at noon to discuss the current state of the pandemic, the Delhi chief minister’s office tweeted.
Meanwhile, Delhi government, which has been taking several measures to augment hospital bed capacity for Corona treatment, on Wednesday issued orders to link five identified banquet halls with hospitals for functioning as an extended facility of the linked hospital.
Several hotels across the city have been linked to hospitals and converted them into extended Covid-19 hospitals.
The linked private hospital should admit Covid-19 patients in their extended Covid hospital as per the patient’s medical condition and in case such patients turn severe at any point of time during their stay in the hotel, he/she should be transferred/admitted in the linked private hospitals at its scheduled rates, a Delhi government order has said.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Expect the unexpected when musicians of different traditions come together for a duet
On Ugadi, the Telugu New Year Day, a chronicler recalls slices of an isolated year gone by and realises that ...
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...