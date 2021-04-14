Covid-19 spike: Delhi reports 17,282 new cases; highest since start of pandemic

Delhi recorded 17,282 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Delhi State Health Bulletin said on Wednesday.

This is highest ever daily new case surge for Delhi since the beginning of the pandemic last year. Delhi is now going through the fourth wave of pandemic.

As many as 1,08,534 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours and 104 fatalities were recorded in this time period, the bulletin highlighted. The test positivity rate stood at 15.92 per cent.

The latest daily tally of new infections is much higher than the 13,468 recorded for the previous day (Tuesday).

In the wake of the latest surge in Covid-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Lt Governor at 11 am on Thursday to discuss the rising covid cases in Delhi. He will then meet health minister, chief secretary and other senior officials at noon to discuss the current state of the pandemic, the Delhi chief minister’s office tweeted.

Meanwhile, Delhi government, which has been taking several measures to augment hospital bed capacity for Corona treatment, on Wednesday issued orders to link five identified banquet halls with hospitals for functioning as an extended facility of the linked hospital.

Several hotels across the city have been linked to hospitals and converted them into extended Covid-19 hospitals.

The linked private hospital should admit Covid-19 patients in their extended Covid hospital as per the patient’s medical condition and in case such patients turn severe at any point of time during their stay in the hotel, he/she should be transferred/admitted in the linked private hospitals at its scheduled rates, a Delhi government order has said.