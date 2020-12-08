Covid-19 spread can be traced in wastewater solids: Study

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
A new study found that compounds in wastewater can help gauge different aspects of public health. This includes narcotics usage, antibiotic resistance, and even the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
According to the study, published in the journal ACS’ Environmental Science & Technology, a sensitive approach to evaluate coronavirus spread is to measure the viral load in settled solids from sewage treatment plants. This could be more viable than wastewater flowing into the facilities.
The researchers stated in their study that the SARS-CoV-2 genes are present in the feces of infected people but they are yet to figure out whether they are capable of infecting others.
Earlier studies have also examined the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 genes in influent, which is the raw wastewater flowing into the plants.
However, in the new study, the researchers intended to explore if the virus might be easier to detect in the settled solids.
For the study, the researchers collected and analysed influent and settled solids from two sewage treatment plants in California over several days in March and April 2020.
They found that the solids contained 100-1,000 times higher concentrations of SARS-CoV-2 genes than the wastewater influent on a per mass basis. This could make the detection more sensitive and accurate for the solid samples.
They also found that the concentrations of SARS-CoV-2 genes on different days correlated with the number of new cases reported on those days in the community served by the treatment plant.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
This new quant fund will filter stocks from the S&P BSE 200 using a four-step approach
They have staged a recovery in Q2. Besides, huge opportunities await them post-pandemic crisis
Go in for floating-rate instruments
₹1372 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1358134013851400 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight ...
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
‘Middle Class, Media and Modi’ unravels the rise of the BJP and Prime Minister Modi from the middle-class ...
Provocatively written and deftly argued, Kristen Ghodsee’s ‘Why Women Have Better Sex Under Socialism’ is ...
On the way to the hairdresser all I can think is, “I DON’T want a haircut!” The clouds hanging low in the sky ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...