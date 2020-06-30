Covid-19: Surat overtakes Ahmedabad to report most cases in a single day

The city of Surat has emerged as the new Covid-19 hotspot in Gujarat as it overtook Ahmedabad in reporting the most number of new cases in a single day, on Tuesday.

The diamond city reported 183 new cases, while Ahmedabad reported 182 new cases in past 24 hours.

However, regarding mortality rate, Ahmedabad continued to report highest number of deaths in the State with nine deaths while Surat reported four new deaths on Tuesday.

So far, in Ahmedabad district, cases have surged to 20,913 cases and 1,442 deaths have been recorded. Surat followed with total 4,829 cases and 164 deaths. Vadodara has reported 2,280 Covid-19 cases and 55 deaths.

Per the Gujarat Government’s Health Department’s bulletin, the State reported 620 new cases and 20 deaths across the State with 422 recoveries. So far, a total of 32,643 positive cases and 1,848 fatalities are reported in the State. Total recoveries or discharge in the State stood at 23,670 as on Tuesday.

The State has 6,928 active cases of which 71 patients are on ventilator support, while 6,857 are said to be stable. A total of 3,73,663 tests have been conducted in the State with 5,924 tests conducted in past 24 hours.