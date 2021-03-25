Covid-19 surge: Delhi Metro gets stricter

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
In view of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, the Delhi Metro has decided to intensify its drive to nab passengers without masks and those that do not maintain social distance.
From early September till date, 25,000 Delhi Metro users have been fined at ₹200 each for not adhering to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like not wearing a mask, said a DMRC official.
Due to the strict reinforcement of the social distancing norms, the passengers are advised to plan their journey in advance and allow for additional time of 20-30 minutes for their commute. If possible, off peak hour travel may also be opted by those who have flexibility to avoid overcrowding/long wait during peak hours.
“As per the existing Covid Safety Protocol, it is mandatory for all the passengers to enter the station after thermal screening, hand sanitization, face properly covered with a mask and following social distancing in Metro premises throughout their journey,” said a DMRC release.
As part of the intensified measures for containing Covid-19 spread, entry at stations will be regulated based on the social distancing at the stations during morning and evening peak hours.
While waiting in the queue, the passengers will be strictly required to wait on the marked social distancing circles/stripes. If it is found that the distancing is not followed at stations, entry gates will be closed for passengers at those stations until the distancing is ensured.
Inside the trains, the number of flying squads and the frequency of checking drives is being increased to ensure that the Covid Safety protocol is strictly adhered by the passengers and offenders will be penalized on the spot.
