Covid-19: Tagoor Labs gets licence to produce favipiravir

Tagoor Laboratories has received a Drugs Controller General of India licence to manufacture favipiravir, the active pharmaceutical ingredient of an anti-viral drug approved for use in the treatment of mild-to-moderate Covid-19 cases.
The manufacturing facility located in West Godavari, Andhra Pradesh, has completed favipiravir development and is planning to enhance its production capabilities.
The DCGI earlier approved the use of favipiravir, an anti-viral drug used for treatment of influenza. The drug, developed in Japan, is a broad spectrum anti-viral agent and selectively inhibits RNA polymerase of influenza virus and prevents viral replication.
P Kasi Viswanadha Raju, Managing Director, Tagoor Laboratories, in a statement said: “Tagoor Labs is capable of producing the drug without having to depend on any imports, as all the complex intermediates are developed in-house. The company is aiming to manufacture favipiravir in quantities sufficient to meet the growing domestic demand due to the pandemic.”
Tagoor Labs also manufactures and supplies hydroxychloroquine sulphate, used to treat Covid -19 symptoms. The manufacturing facility, approved by the WHO GMP, clocked annual turnover of ₹270 crore in FY 2019-2020, and is expected to achieve a revenue of ₹450 cr in FY 2020-2021.
The company has its R&D facility in Jeedimetla Industrial area, Hyderabad.
Mohanbabu Maradolla, the company Business Head, said: “Tagoor is in talks with the top buyers in the domestic market and is also making collaborations with various Turkish, Iran, Egypt, and Russia partners to supply the favipiravir API.”
Established in 2005, the company is a leading manufacturer of drug intermediates and supplier and exporter of chemicals. The company’s manufactured range includes Sesqui Hydrate, Omeprazole, Domperidone, Terbinafine HCL, etc.
