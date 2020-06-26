News

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu records 3,645 positive cases on Friday

Chennai | Updated on June 26, 2020 Published on June 26, 2020

Our Bureau

For the second consecutive day, the number of Covid-19 positive cases was above 3,500 in Tamil Nadu. With a record high of 3,645 people getting infected on Friday, the total number of cases now stand at 74,622 in the State.

However, after 1,358 Covid-19 patients were discharged post treatment, the number of active cases stood at 32,305. Out of the 3,523 new cases in the State (excluding returnees) Chennai added 1,956 cases while districts added 1,567.

Among the districts, Chengalpattu continues to report the maximum number of new cases with 232 on Friday followed by Madurai with 190; Thiruvallur with 177; Vellore with 148 and the rest spread across other districts, including Kancheepuram (90 cases); Salem (86) and Ramanathapuram (68).

A total of 33,675 samples were tested. On Friday, 46 patients died due to Covid-19 to take the number of fatalities to 957, says a health ministry bulletin.

