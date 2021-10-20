Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 1,179 new cases on Wednesday; 20 deaths

New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday declined to 1,170 from 1,179 on Tuesday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,90,633.

After 1,418 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 14,058. The number of deaths registered was 20 and 1,28,759 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 148 (156) new cases, while Coimbatore added 141 (127).

On Wednesday, 1,48,437 persons were vaccinated (1,66,866 persons on Tuesday), as per State Health Department data.