Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 1,218 new cases; 15 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on October 17, 2021

A Covid Appropriate Behaviour awareness programme was conducted by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine at a vegetable market in Chennai.   -  Bijoy Ghosh

Chennai reported 156 new cases, while Coimbatore added 132.

New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Sunday declined to 1,218 from 1,233 on Saturday to take the total number of cases in the State to 26,87,092.

After 1,411 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 14,814. The number of deaths registered was 15, and 1,28,313 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 156 (160) new cases, while Coimbatore added 132 (136).

