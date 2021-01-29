News

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 509 new cases on Friday

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on January 29, 2021 Published on January 29, 2021

There was an addition of 509 daily coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,37,327. After 531 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4,601.

There were six deaths registered and 52,520 samples tested.

In Chennai, there was an addition of 148 cases. Ramanathapuram district reported zero infections. In the other 35 districts the number of cases was less than 100, according to the State health ministry.

Published on January 29, 2021
Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
