Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 562 new cases, 4 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 06, 2021

There was an addition of 562 coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu to take the total number of infections in the State to 8,54,554. After 560 Covid-19 patients were discharged, the number of active cases dropped to 3,952.

There were four deaths registered and 55,051 samples tested.

According to the State health ministry, in Chennai, there was an addition of 243 cases. Three districts - Ariyalur, Dharmapuri and Perambalur - reported zero number of cases, while in the rest 33 districts, there were less than 100 cases.

Published on March 06, 2021
Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
