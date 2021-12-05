News

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu reports 724 new cases; 10 deaths

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on December 05, 2021

Surveillance has been intensified at international airports in Tamil Nadu following caution against Omicron variant of the coronavirus. File pic shows screening for Covid-19 at Chennai International Airport   -  The Hindu

Chennai reported 131 new cases and Coimbatore 124 on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 724 new Covid cases as against 731 on Saturday. After 743 persons were discharged, the number of active cases was 8,041.

There were ten deaths and 1,02,068 samples tested.

Chennai reported 131 new cases (136) and Coimbatore 124 (130), as per State government data.

Published on December 05, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like