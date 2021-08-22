Covid-19: Tamil Nadu’s case count crosses the 26-lakh mark

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Sunday crossed the 26-lakh mark to 26,00,885 after 1,630 tested positive for the infection as against 1,652 on Saturday.

After 1,827 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 19,171. The number of deaths registered was 23, and 1,55,607 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 177 while Coimbatore saw 198 additional cases, according to State Health department data.