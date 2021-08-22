News

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu’s case count crosses the 26-lakh mark

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 22, 2021

On Sunday, 1,630 were tested positive for infection; reports 23 deaths

The number of Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu on Sunday crossed the 26-lakh mark to 26,00,885 after 1,630 tested positive for the infection as against 1,652 on Saturday.

After 1,827 persons were discharged, the total number of active cases stood at 19,171. The number of deaths registered was 23, and 1,55,607 samples were tested.

Chennai reported 177 while Coimbatore saw 198 additional cases, according to State Health department data.

Published on August 22, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Tamil Nadu
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like