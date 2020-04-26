Covid-19: Telangana PCB gives nod to produce life-saving drugs

The Telangana State Pollution Control Board has announced it is issuing consent to pharma companies to establish and operate industries to produce life-saving drugs such as Hydroxychloroquine or its intermediates, to check the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Government of India had earlier decided to permit the manufacture of these drugs to control the coronavirus.

The Union Ministry for Environment and Forests (MoEF) issued orders earlier on March 11, 2020, that, “In order to ensure drug availability/production to reduce the impact of the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) and to improve overall preparedness of drugs, the Ministry hereby directs that projects or activities in respect of Bulk Drugs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Bulk Drug intermediates) shall be considered out of turn and clearances shall be issued expeditiously.”

Some of the existing bulk drug/drug intermediate manufacturing industries in Telangana are coming forward to manufacture Hydroxychloroquine and other life saving bulk drugs or their intermediates to meet the global demand.

Under this emergency situation, the Pollution Control Board deems it necessary to expedite the process of issuance of consent/permissions to industries that wish to manufacture Hydroxychloroquine and other life saving bulk drugs or its intermediates, and to be considered as a priority activity.

The Board Member Secretary informed that in public interest, the existing bulk drugs/drug intermediate manufacturing industries may submit their proposals to the Board for change of products along with Comparative Pollution Loads Statement, Material Balance for the proposed products and Certificate of the Environmental Auditor.

The proposals will be processed on priority basis and clearances will be issued expeditiously.