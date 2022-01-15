 Covid-19: Telangana reports 1,963 cases

×
Telangana has reported 1,963 new Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday on testing 53,073 samples. Two persons died due to the infection, while 1,620 patients have recovered from the infection on Saturday.
As many as 22,017 patients are taking treatment in different hospitals and in home isolation.
Published on
January 15, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.