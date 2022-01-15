hamburger

News

 Covid-19: Telangana reports 1,963 cases

Our Bureau | Updated on: Jan 15, 2022

As many as 22,017 patients are taking treatment in different hospitals and in home isolation.

Telangana has reported 1,963 new Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday on testing 53,073 samples. Two persons died due to the infection, while 1,620 patients have recovered from the infection on Saturday.

Covid-19
Telangana
Published on January 15, 2022

