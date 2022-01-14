Covid-19: Telangana reports 2,398 cases

Telangana has reported 2,398 new Covid-19 positive cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours. It tested 68,525 samples on Friday. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has accounted for half of the cases (1,233), followed by Ranga Reddy district with 192 cases.

Results of 10,118 samples are awaited. The number of active cases reached to 21,676.