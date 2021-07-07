News

Covid-19: The daily dose (July 7, 2021)

PT Jyothi Datta | Updated on July 07, 2021

We curate for you all the Covid-19-related developments and stories of the day worth reading

# The Russian Covid-19 vaccine picks up one more partner to make Sputnik V in India, Morepen labs. Stock runs up 9 percent on the news.

Morepen starts test production of Sputnik V

# And staying with Covid-19 vaccine tie-ups, Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Biological E Ltd (BE), inked a commercial supply agreement for Dynavax’s adjuvant, used in the vaccine.

Dynavax, Biological E ink agreement for Corbevax

# A study finds that 600-odd civil society organisations used all their resources to provide relief to people during the first and second waves of Covid-19, even as Governments struggled. Tragically, about 50 organisations reported deaths too.

How CSOs chipped in as local communities grappled with Covid second wave

# The Sutra model of simulation expects the third Covid-19 wave to have less of an impact, provided, there is no nasty variant on the horizon.

‘Third wave of Covid-19 will not be big if immune-escape mutant does not emerge’

# While some countries talk of a booster dose, Health authorities in India say, a booster dose of Covaxin is still at the scientific ideation stage - as it is not very clear how long the immunity from vaccines will last.

Booster dose is not yet under consideration, says ICMR chief

# On the downward trend, India’s active cases decline to 4,64,357, the lowest in over 100 days.

Covid-19: India records lowest daily rise in 111 days at 34,703

Published on July 07, 2021

vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
