Covid-19: The daily dose (July 7, 2021)

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
# The Russian Covid-19 vaccine picks up one more partner to make Sputnik V in India, Morepen labs. Stock runs up 9 percent on the news.
Morepen starts test production of Sputnik V
# And staying with Covid-19 vaccine tie-ups, Dynavax Technologies Corporation and Biological E Ltd (BE), inked a commercial supply agreement for Dynavax’s adjuvant, used in the vaccine.
Dynavax, Biological E ink agreement for Corbevax
# A study finds that 600-odd civil society organisations used all their resources to provide relief to people during the first and second waves of Covid-19, even as Governments struggled. Tragically, about 50 organisations reported deaths too.
How CSOs chipped in as local communities grappled with Covid second wave
# The Sutra model of simulation expects the third Covid-19 wave to have less of an impact, provided, there is no nasty variant on the horizon.
‘Third wave of Covid-19 will not be big if immune-escape mutant does not emerge’
# While some countries talk of a booster dose, Health authorities in India say, a booster dose of Covaxin is still at the scientific ideation stage - as it is not very clear how long the immunity from vaccines will last.
Booster dose is not yet under consideration, says ICMR chief
# On the downward trend, India’s active cases decline to 4,64,357, the lowest in over 100 days.
Covid-19: India records lowest daily rise in 111 days at 34,703
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
The one watershed album that spurred bands to stardom and changed their fortunes forever
The new Netflix anthology, based on the works of Satyajit Ray, is an exploration of minds in the throes of ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...