Covid-19 | The daily dose: June 06, 2021

# India’s Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has opposed “vaccine passports”. At a G7 meeting of health ministers, he called it “highly discriminatory” especially against countries that have limited vaccine coverage. As Europe appears to push ahead on this and the WHO pushes back – the discussion will pave the way for the opening up of travel and tourism.

# It’s been a mixed bag of messages on lockdowns and unlock plans. While TN extended its lockdown and Meghalaya imposed one, Delhi and Maharashtra begin to unlock from Monday.

# After the initial hitch, Covaxin gets conditional approval in Brazil. This, even as concerns remain on whether the vaccine is recognised in certain quarters in the US. Students for instance are having some nervous moments over this.

# Never too far from the politics over the Covid-19 vaccine .... the Punjab vaccine controversy has fuelled a fresh bout of words between political parties.

# Not something you want to hear, before another possible surge of the coronavirus, but here it is. Oxygen plant makers complain of shortages in components.

