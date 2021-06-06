Covid-19 | The daily dose: June 06, 2021

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
# India’s Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has opposed “vaccine passports”. At a G7 meeting of health ministers, he called it “highly discriminatory” especially against countries that have limited vaccine coverage. As Europe appears to push ahead on this and the WHO pushes back – the discussion will pave the way for the opening up of travel and tourism.
India opposes vaccine passport at G7 meet
# It’s been a mixed bag of messages on lockdowns and unlock plans. While TN extended its lockdown and Meghalaya imposed one, Delhi and Maharashtra begin to unlock from Monday.
Cautious India unlocks States in phases
# After the initial hitch, Covaxin gets conditional approval in Brazil. This, even as concerns remain on whether the vaccine is recognised in certain quarters in the US. Students for instance are having some nervous moments over this.
Brazilian regulator gives nod to import Covaxin, Sputnik V
# Never too far from the politics over the Covid-19 vaccine .... the Punjab vaccine controversy has fuelled a fresh bout of words between political parties.
BJP asks Punjab govt to stop “vaccine profiteering”
# Not something you want to hear, before another possible surge of the coronavirus, but here it is. Oxygen plant makers complain of shortages in components.
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...